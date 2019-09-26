(Bloomberg) -- Several debt bankers are leaving Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s brokerage arm in Hong Kong, people with knowledge of the situation said.

John Wade, head of debt capital markets for Asia excluding Japan, and Vincent Wong, head of greater China debt capital markets, are among those who are departing, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Two junior bankers on the team are also exiting, the people added.

Mizuho Securities Co. can’t comment on individual employee matters, Tokyo-based spokesman Toshimitsu Okano said. Wong declined to comment, and Wade didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The departures come even as Mizuho picks up business underwriting bonds in Asia outside its home market of Japan. The firm is ranked 10th for Asia ex-Japan G-3 bonds this year, up from 17th in 2018, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

