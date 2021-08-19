(Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc. said transactions at all of its branches in Japan have stopped after an IT hardware failure, the latest in a series of system glitches to hit Japan’s second-largest lender this year.

Mizuho said all 460 Mizuho Bank branches nationwide are not able to process transactions from the start of business on Friday, due to a problem that happened the previous night. All online transactions and ATMs are operating as usual, said a Mizuho spokesman. The bank is looking for the cause of the incident and working to restore the system, he said.

The problem comes as regulators finish up their on-site inspections on the bank’s system failures earlier this year, which include ATMs swallowing more than 5,000 cash cards and passbooks in late February. Japan’s regulator, the Financial Services Agency, was set to determine whether it will take punitive action against Mizuho after examining what its findings from the probe.

The earlier troubles prompted the Japanese lender to backtrack on a series of key appointments. Koji Fujiwara has remained CEO of Mizuho Bank after April 1 to deal with the problems, instead of being succeeded by Managing Executive Officer Masahiko Kato and becoming chairman.

In June, the bank announced a set of measures to overhaul its corporate governance and other issues to prevent the recurrence of system troubles. Top management also took pay cuts.

Mizuho has been penalized for computer failures in the past, including an outage that delayed money transfers in the aftermath of Japan’s earthquake and tsunami 10 years ago.

