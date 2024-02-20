(Bloomberg) -- Ben Chakir, who was most recently head of Israel investment banking at Credit Suisse, is joining Mizuho Financial Group Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Tel Aviv-based banker is set to help Mizuho cover fast-growing Israeli companies, said one of the people, who requested anonymity discussing confidential information.

He joined Credit Suisse in 2020 and previously worked for Rothschild & Co., The Nuriel Group and Discount Capital, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Chakir and representatives for Mizuho and UBS Group AG, which is in the process of integrating Credit Suisse, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

A slew of companies with Israeli roots have gone public on US exchanges in recent years, including Playtika Holding Corp., Mobileye Global Inc., Monday.com Ltd., Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. and Oddity Tech Ltd.

