(Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s Americas arm hired Deutsche Bank AG managing director Kushal Saha to lead its internet investment-banking efforts, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Saha will join the Japanese lender after a period of garden leave, or mandatory time away from the industry before joining a competing firm, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential information.

Spokesmen for Mizuho and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Saha, who’s based in San Francisco, joined Deutsche Bank in 2020 after a six-year stint at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Finra records show.

Mizuho is among banks that have been expanding in the Americas as some rivals cut their workforces or enact hiring freezes.

