(Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc. plans to almost double its wealth management clients by tapping newly-minted millionaires who are low on cash and need finance beyond their startups.

Japan’s third-largest bank aims to to have 1,000 families on board with its wealth unit by this time next year, up from 600 at present, said Masayuki Sakai, general manager of the bank’s wealth management strategic project team. Much of that growth is expected to come from loans for startup company owners, whose equity holdings have grown sharply in value following initial public offerings, while cash income remains modest.

“There are many who don’t even own their homes,” Sakai said in an interview, adding that many need cash for business expansion and investment in other ventures. “We would like to respond to their funding needs in a timely manner.”

Mizuho’s push deeper into wealth management is a sign that competition is heating up in a market that’s already fiercely contested. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho itself have positioned the busines as strategic in recent years, as ultra-low interest rates diminish profits from traditional lending.

Wealthy Families

Sakai said about 90% of profit in its wealth management division is from business owners. Its main clients are families with over 3 billion yen ($25 million) in assets.

While Mizuho has been providing private-banking services through its various subsidiaries for years, it’s made some recent organizational changes to hone its approach. For example, it set up the wealth management strategic project team in April 2020 and created a group of bankers called wealth advisers within its core banking unit in July last year. It currently employs about 30 wealth advisers.

Serving business owners with private banking transactions can often lead to further work for corporations they have connections with, Sakai said. Mizuho provides financing for IPO millionaires backed by the owners’ stock holdings as collateral, he said.

“Stock-backed loans are one of the tools to establish long-term relationships with these new riches,” he said. “Good feedback from one client is likely to prompt others to follow.”

