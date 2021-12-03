(Bloomberg) -- MKM Partners, the Wall Street boutique known for equities research and trading, signed an agreement to be acquired by Kazakhstani brokerage Freedom Holding Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The transaction, designed to bolster Freedom’s U.S. footprint, is set to value MKM at about $50 million, and includes a three-year retention plan for certain key staff, one of the people said. The deal, which could still fall apart, requires U.S. regulatory approval. The takeover would build on Freedom’s acquisition of U.S. broker-dealer Prime Executions Inc. in January.

Representatives for Almaty-based Freedom and Stamford, Connecticut-based MKM declined to comment.

MKM Partners was founded in 2002 by co-Chief Executive Officers Thomas G. Messina and Steven L. Messina, according to the firm’s website. It focuses on institutional equity trading, sales and research. Robert Wotczak, Prime’s president and chief executive officer, is in talks to become CEO of MKM, while Sagar Sheth is set to remain president, according to the people with knowledge of the matter, asking not to be identified discussing private information. The Messinas will be senior advisers, the people said.

Some institutional investors favor equities research published by boutique platforms like MKM over notes published by bulge-bracket firms. That’s in part because of the perception that the research is less likely to be influenced by efforts to appease executives atop companies being wooed by fee-seeking capital-markets and advisory arms of full-service banks.

MKM has more than 1,000 institutional clients as well as offices in other U.S. cities including New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston and Austin, Texas, according to an April statement.

Freedom, which is listed on the Nasdaq, has a market value of about $3.9 billion. In January, it acquired New York-based broker Prime Executions Inc., and Freedom’s majority owner Timur Turlov has said he’s looking to expand further. The company’s shares are up roughly 28% this year.

