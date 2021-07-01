(Bloomberg) -- MKS Instruments Inc., a maker of equipment for the chip industry, agreed to acquire specialty chemicals group Atotech Ltd. for about $5.1 billion in cash and stock.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company will offer $16.20 in cash and 0.0552 MKS shares for each Atotech share, according to a statement Thursday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. Carlyle Group Inc., the buyout firm that owns 79% of Atotech, has agreed to vote in favor of the transaction.

Shares of MKS fell as much as 6% in U.S. trading Thursday, while Atotech shares fell as much as 3%.

Carlyle bought Atotech in 2017 from Total SA and took the company public in February. Atotech specializes in metal and surface-finishing solutions used for applications in electronics, including semiconductors and general metal finishing for automotive construction clients, according to its website.

MKS said the deal will help it gain technology as printed circuit boards for electronics become increasingly complex and physically smaller. The company expects $50 million in annual cost synergies within 18 to 36 months from the transaction, which will be accretive to earnings within the first year and add to MKS’s free cash flow.

It plans to fund the acquisition with a mix of cash on hand and committed debt financing, according to the statement. The purchase, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, is slated to close by the fourth quarter.

MKS, founded in 1961 and led by John Lee, its president and chief executive offcier, has been an active buyer in recent years. Deals have included buying laser manufacturer Newport Corp. in 2016 and a deal for Electro Scientific Industries Inc. in 2018 that valued the company at about $1 billion. It was participated in the bidding war for laser maker Coherent Inc. earlier this year but lost out to II-VI Inc.

Perella Weinberg Partners advised MKS on the deal, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Barclays Plc provided financing. Credit Suisse Group AG advised Atotech.

(Updates with trading in third paragraph, details on previous deals)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.