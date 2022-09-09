(Bloomberg) -- Major League Baseball will have a pitch clock and ban defensive shifts starting next year, part of sweeping changes aimed at energizing the sport known as America’s pastime.

MLB will also increase base sizes by three inches in an effort to reduce injuries and increase stolen base attempts, it said Friday. An 11-person committee recommended the changes.

The MLB Players Association expressed frustration at the outcome of the vote.

“Major League Baseball was unwilling to meaningfully address the areas of concern that Players raised, and as a result, Players on the Competition Committee voted unanimously against the implementation of the rules covering defensive shifts and the use of a pitch timer,” the union said in a statement.

MLB is looking for a spark after seeing fan turnout and TV viewership decline in recent years. The league’s average attendance of 26,409 heading into this year’s all-star break was down 5.4% from 2019 and compares with more than 30,000 for 14 straight seasons through 2017. Meanwhile, the 2022 all-star game on Fox set a record low for viewership ratings.

The pitch count is MLB’s answer to basketball’s shot clock and football’s play clock, and follows changes to mound visits and between-inning breaks in 2018.

Under the new rule, pitchers will have just 15 seconds between pitches when no one is on base, 20 seconds when runners are on base, and 30 seconds between batters. Should a pitcher not deliver a pitch before the clock runs out, the umpire will call a ball, though if the batter isn’t ready, it counts as an automatic strike. Batters will also be charged with an automatic strike if they are not alert in the batters box by the 8-second mark.

The rule, which includes limits on throws to first base, is already in place in the minor leagues, where it has increased both attempted and successful stolen bases, MLB said.

The pitch clock, larger bases and defensive-shift bans were among the rules tested in MLB’s minor league system and the independent Atlantic League. It also tested “robot umps” in Triple A games in 2022, with the aim to reduce controversy over poorly called pitches.

“Though the automatic ball-strike system (the formal term for “robot umps”) and, alternatively, an ABS challenge system have been experimented with in select minor leagues this season, a formal rule change proposal related to the ABS has not been made to the committee and is not expected for the 2023 season,” MLB said.

The rule shifts come after the MLB and the MLB Players Association added a clause in their new collective bargaining agreement that gave Commissioner Rob Manfred the ability to implement new rules with 45 days’ notice instead of the previous year’s notice. The committee was comprised of four active players and others including former Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox executive Theo Epstein.

