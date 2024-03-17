(Bloomberg) -- Brand new artificial turf glows bright green under newly installed LED stadium lights at the 17,000-seat Gocheok Sky Dome. The clubhouses and skyboxes for VIPs have been repainted and renovated, while vendors are rushing to stock up on chimaek — fried chicken and beer.

In Seoul on Wednesday and Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play the first games of the Major League Baseball season. With Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers up against Yu Darvish and Ha-seong Kim of the Padres on the field, 2024 is turning out to be the sport’s moment in Asia.

With that kind of star power, tickets for the games sold out in minutes. On the streets of South Korea’s capital, there’s been a noticeable uptick in the number of people wearing MLB baseball caps, as well as gear from local pro teams Hanwha Eagles, Lotte Giants and Kiwoom Heroes. Tens of thousands will descend on the indoor venue for the games and related events just south of the Han River traversing Seoul.

MLB chose South Korea as the location for this season’s opening games for a reason. No longer the sport of choice at home among the young and overtaken by basketball and American football, the $10.3 billion baseball industry is hungry for international growth.

Although baseball took root in Japan and Korea more than a century ago, it’s only in recent decades that athletic talent from those countries began to find their way back to the home market. That’s created fertile ground to cultivate a new generation of fans spending money on games, streaming and merchandise.

“MLB wouldn’t have started this if it thought it would only last a short period of time,” said Jeong Yeol Kim, financial advisory partner and sports transformation COE member of Deloitte Korea. “Korea was picked this time because of its power of content and how influential K-content are for a global audience.”

By the numbers, things are moving in the right direction. The number of Asian baseball fans grew 8.2% from 2021 to 2023, according to the MLB. Thanks to Ohtani, online subscriptions to view games in Japan have doubled since 2018, his rookie Majors season.

The recent success of the MLB-backed World Baseball Classic tournaments also offers more evidence of promising international potential. Held sporadically — the next championship is scheduled for 2026 — attendance has grown steadily. The 2023 final rewarded 6.5 million viewers with Ohtani striking out Mike Trout, his then Los Angeles Angels teammate, to end the game and win it for Japan by a run.

“One of the biggest opportunities to grow baseball is to grow it outside of the United States,” said Chris Marinak, MLB’s chief operations and strategy officer. “We really identified Korea as a big opportunity for baseball to grow. It's our third largest international market in terms of revenue. And we do a lot of business, particularly with consumer products and licensed merchandise.”

For Korean baseball, the MLB opening games also represent a chance to reignite interest in the sport. “Even though Japan's baseball has a longer history, we were ahead of modernizing baseball training system — but that was flipped after the Beijing Olympics,” said KBO commissioner Heo Koo-youn, who has been pushing for decades for Korean teams to model their operations along the line of US clubs. “Still, MLB picked us for their mission to globalize the MLB brand and we are thankful for that.”

After transplantation into Japan and Korea around the turn of the 20th century, baseball took on a different evolutionary path. Infused with local values, the sport developed its own stoic culture, with an emphasis on long, grueling practice and emphasizing the team over the individual. That’s been changing, as evidenced by the success of Ohtani and Padres shortstop Kim.

“The quality of KBO games and MLB games are different,” said Jeon Yong-bae, professor of sports science at Dankook University. The MLB opening games in Seoul “could open the eyes of Korean baseball fans,” he said.

Doosan Bears pitcher Gwak Been, who also played for Team Korea for the World Baseball Classic, is hopeful that this week’s games will be a catalyst. He wants to see more Major League games in South Korea, and more indoor stadiums. “MLB having the games in Seoul will be an opportunity for baseball to gain popularity again,” Gwak said.

MLB’s growth aspirations will also require a certain acceptance that the future popularity of baseball may depend just as much on brand power, as on sportsmanship and the quality of games.

The MLB retail brand, licensed by Korea's F&F Co., is expanding across Asia, including to more than 1,000 stores in China. The Yankees, Red Sox and Dodgers logos have become almost as ubiquitous as Louis Vuitton or Chanel, thanks to people like Alex Choi, a 27-year-old office worker who said he’s been buying baseball caps since elementary school.

“I barely got a ticket to the game,” Choi said. “Everyone is excited for the first-ever MLB opening in Seoul. I can’t wait for it to happen.”

At F&F MLB stores in Seoul’s Hongdae and Garosugil districts, shoppers could choose from a 319,000 won ($240) Yankees letter jacket, or a pair of Dodgers sneakers for 99,000. It’s clear from the displays that it’s not a fan shop, but more of a fashion brand.

“Consumers buy our MLB products because of design, color and trendy characteristics of the apparel, not because consumers themselves are baseball fans,” said Ryu Young Min of communications at F&F, which generated $1.5 billion in revenue last year.

For similar reasons, Korean baseball games have become as much an Instagram backdrop as for people following the action, according to Dankook University’s Jeon.

“Many of them don't understand the basic rules of the game,” Jeon said. “When I watched baseball at a stadium last year, many young ladies were there but they didn't watch the game, they didn't analyze the fielding formation or pitching pattern. They just enjoyed the stadium and took selfies.”

All of this – the season opener in South Korea and efforts to build the brand, could be a precursor to a bigger prize: China.

There, the MLB has been playing a long game. It’s been active in the country since 2007, Tony Qi, managing director of MLB China, said in an interview with the American Chamber of Commerce in Beijing in 2021. There are an estimated 41 million baseball fans in China, but only about 3,000 baseball players in a country of almost 1.4 billion people.

With youth training programs and programs for elementary school students, the MLB is seeking to create a pipeline of athletic talent that, in turn, could eventually send players to the Major Leagues and kick off a virtuous cycle off fandom and merchandising in China. Despite the endorsement from the Communist Party and the interest of MLB, baseball still lags far behind the popularity of basketball and global soccer.

“We have an office in China and we've been investing a lot of resources in that market over a long period of time,” MLB’s Marinak said.

For now, there’s a similar dynamic around baseball in China, centered around fashion.

“The MLB in China is more of a brand and fashion statement than actual entertainment,” said Jessie Feng, 29, an executive assistant at a coatings manufacturing company in Shanghai who used to play professional softball. “You can see many people on the streets sporting Yankees and Dodgers caps. However, I'm not sure if most of these people are actual fans of the teams themselves.”

In Seoul, ahead of the games, Ohtani spoke of Korean baseball’s “great rivalry” with Japan. “I look up to Korean players and being accepted and welcomed like this is very good feeling,” Ohtani told a packed room of reporters.

At the Gocheok Sky Dome, young baseball players thronged to watch the Dodgers practice for a couple of hours. Outside, the MLB set up tents selling Dodgers and Padres gear.

“It's really about connecting our brand with other cultural elements in every market and understanding what's culturally relevant in one country is probably different than another,” Marinak said.

