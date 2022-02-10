(Bloomberg) -- Major League Baseball doesn’t sound too bullish on its own teams.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that the league hired an investment banker that determined the return of owning a ballclub is “below what you’d expect to get in the stock market, with a lot more risk.”

It’s unclear who provided the analysis that Manfred cited. A league spokesperson declined to provide more detail.

Despite claims of a modest payoff, billionaires have long seen an MLB team as a glamorous way to diversify their portfolios. Hedge fund manager Steve Cohen purchased the New York Mets in 2020 for about $2.4 billion. He’s worth about $11 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Mets’ previous owners paid $80.8 million in 1986. So its value grew about 3,000% through 2020 -- a better return than the S&P 500 over that stretch.

Baseball owners have incentive not to seem too flush with cash at the moment. The league is negotiating to end a lockout with its players, who want a bigger share of revenue. Negotiations are running up to the start of spring training, and the two sides don’t appear too close to an agreement.

On Saturday, the league is scheduled to meet with the players association, which rejected a request last week to allow for third-party mediation. Manfred seemed optimistic a deal could still be reached in the near future, saying there’s been no change to the status of spring ball.

Manfred also noted that the two sides have agreed to a universal designated hitter, eliminating the tradition of pitchers hitting when in National League ballparks.

“You’re always one breakthrough away from making an agreement,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.