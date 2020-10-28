(Bloomberg) -- It was a rocky finish to what had been a roughly two month stretch without any Major League Baseball players testing positive for Covid-19. A test of Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner came back positive in the middle of a World Series game.

Turner was pulled from the game and placed into isolation, but Major League Baseball said it’s clear he chose to disregard protocols and the instructions he was given when he returned to the field to join his teammates in celebrating the Dodgers first World Series victory since 1988. That action has prompted the Commissioner’s Office to start an investigation.

“While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply,” the league said in a statement.

The Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays were both tested again Wednesday, following nasal swabs administered Tuesday night. “Travel back to their home cities will be determined after being approved by the appropriate authorities,” the league said.

The 35-year-old Turner may have played his final game in a Dodgers’ uniform. He’ll be a free agent this offseason.

