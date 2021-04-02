(Bloomberg) -- Major League Baseball said it’s moving this year’s All-Star Game and the MLB Draft from Atlanta to show its concern for voting rights.

“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” Commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. said. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

Manfred didn’t specifically mention Georgia’s new election law signed by Governor Brian Kemp on March 25, which its supporters called a measure to restore “integrity” after unfounded allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election and opponents called an act of voter suppression.

Manfred said the decision follows “thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others.” He said MLB is “finalizing a new host city.”

To view the source of this information click here

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.