(Bloomberg) -- Major League Baseball players won’t accept third party intervention as a way to try and end a lockout that started in December, with their union declining a request from the league to use a federal mediator.

“The clearest path to a fair and timely agreement is to get back to the table,” the Major League Baseball Players Association said in a statement on Friday. “Players stand ready to negotiate.”

Players and the league remain at odds over issues including salary arbitration eligibility, luxury tax thresholds and revenue sharing, among other things, the Associated Press reported. The two sides have not appeared close to a deal since the start of the lockout, even with spring training slated to begin later this month.

A Major League Baseball spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

