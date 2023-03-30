(Bloomberg) -- Major League Baseball’s rookies will wear special patches on their jerseys as they make their big-league debuts, and they’re all destined for the collectibles market.

Topps, the trading-card company now owned by Fanatics Inc., MLB, and the league’s union have aligned on the new program, which they’re billing as the first of its kind. It begins at the season openers on Thursday.

When rookies are called up, they’ll wear an extra patch opposite their sponsor sleeve for their first on-field appearance. After the game, the patch will be taken off, authenticated as game-used and sent off to become a Topps collectible.

With sports collectibles getting more popular in recent years, memorabilia brands have been trying a variety of ways to keep fans excited for new products. MLB’s close involvement on this project signals that the leagues are interested too.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the new initiative “is crucial to the development of deeper fan engagement.”

Fanatics, which acquired Topps last year in a $500 million agreement, has been pouring investment into its collectibles operation and securing new deals. Last week it added a long-term arrangement with Winners Alliance, the for-profit affiliate of the Professional Tennis Players Association.

