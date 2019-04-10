(Bloomberg) -- Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals cannot stop the Baltimore Orioles from taking a fight over millions of dollars in television broadcast fees and profits to outside arbitration, a judge ruled.

Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan on Wednesday rejected the Nationals’ claim that the league’s commissioner, Rob Manfred, must arbitrate the disagreement over profits from the neighboring teams’ 2005 TV partnership agreement. The Nationals had sued on Tuesday, seeking an injunction to halt a proceeding started by the Orioles before the American Arbitration Association.

Ostrager said the 2005 agreement bars MLB from arbitrating disputes if the league has a financial stake in either team at the time a disagreement emerges. When the dispute over TV profits started last summer, MLB may have had a $25 million loan outstanding to the Nationals, the judge said, citing the Orioles’ argument. The Arbitration Association is better positioned to decide if it or the MLB has jurisdiction over the matter, according to the ruling.

“This result makes eminent sense as it would be illogical to allow MLB -- a potentially conflicted party -- to determine whether MLB itself had a financial interest in one of the parties to the dispute at the relevant time,” Ostrager said in his decision.

Stephen Neuwirth, a lawyer for the Nationals, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment on the ruling.

