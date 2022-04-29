(Bloomberg) -- Major League Baseball suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer without pay for 324 games, the equivalent of two seasons, after a San Diego woman accused him of sexual assault and filed for a restraining order against him last year.

Bauer, who hasn’t pitched for the Dodgers since June 28 of last year, has denied the allegations since they were first leveled against him and did so again Friday after the league announced its decision, adding that he would appeal the suspension.

“I am appealing this action and expect to prevail,” Bauer said. “As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

The Dodgers said they cooperated with the league’s investigation and declined to comment further until Bauer’s appeal is complete.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spent five months reviewing the case before declining to pursue criminal charges against Bauer on Feb. 8, according to ESPN.

On April 25, Bauer sued his accuser and her lawyer for defamation and financial losses connected to the accusations. He has said their relationship was consensual. A court denied her request for the restraining order, CBS News reported.

Read More: LA Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Sues Sex Assault Accuser, Lawyer

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.