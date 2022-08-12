(Bloomberg) -- San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended for 80 games without pay, Major League Baseball said late Friday, after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Tatis, who had surgery in March to repair a fractured wrist bone, tested positive for Clostebol, a substance banned under the league’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

“The suspension of Tatis is effective immediately,” MLB said on its website.

Tatis had begun rehab ahead of a planned return to the majors, according to MLB.com, but the suspension means he will have to wait until next season at the earliest to return to the field.

In a statement obtained by MLB reporter Mark Feinsand, Tatis said he had inadvertently taken medication to treat ringworm containing the banned substance and apologized for his mistake.

“I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so,” Tatis said.

