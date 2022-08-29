MLB Union Starts Campaign to Organize Minor League Baseball Players

(Bloomberg) -- Major League Baseball Players Association announces the beginning of a campaign to unionize Minor League players after the overwhelming support of the MLBPA’s executive board.

MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark said, “Minor Leaguers represent our game’s future and deserve wages and working conditions that benefit elite athletes who entertain millions of baseball fans nationwide.”

The association says the effort is supported by Advocates for Minor Leaguers.

