Amid fierce competition, WestJet will wind down its Swoop subsidiary by late October as it folds the budget airline's operations under its main banner, the airline said Friday.
Canada’s labour market showed minor signs of softening in May, but economists and other experts said the Bank of Canada likely wouldn’t read the numbers as a sign that its rate-tightening campaign aimed at bringing down inflation is working.
Real estate developers say regulations are holding back efforts to convert empty Toronto office buildings into much-needed housing – but some candidates in the ongoing mayoral election, as well as the city itself, appear open to discussing policy changes.
Air Canada says it made a mistake in rejecting some compensation claims from the thousands of travellers affected by delayed flights due to computer malfunctions.