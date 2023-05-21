22m ago
MLIV Pulse: Macro theme impacting emerging markets most (Video)
As Canadian banks get set to report quarterly results next week, analysts at RBC Capital Markets are predicting a challenging quarter for many of the nation’s major lenders, saying the “macroeconomic outlook has become more uncertain.”
An unexpected rise in Canadian inflation, coupled with an uptick in housing activity, has Scotiabank’s chief economist calling for a rate hike from the Bank of Canada next month.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave a clear signal he is inclined to pause interest-rate increases next month, taking command of the policy debate after several officials suggested they wanted to keep hiking.
As WestJet ramped its operations back up after reaching an 11th-hour agreement with its pilots union, the chief executive of rival Flair Airlines said that the industry must respond to the demand for their increasingly sparse labour.