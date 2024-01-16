(Bloomberg) -- Mixed martial arts company the Professional Fighters League has announced its first pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia, following its sale of a minority stake to the country’s new sports fund.

The event — billed as a ‘super fight’ — will see the PFL’s champions face off against Bellator’s former belt holders in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The PFL is attempting take market share from the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the long-dominant MMA league. Last year it renewed its media deal with ESPN and acquired rival MMA company Bellator from Paramount Global. Saudi Arabia’s SRJ Investments invested $100 million into the PFL in August.

“This is the beginning of the next stage for us. It’s important for us to kick of the year with a major event,” said Peter Murray, the PFL’s president, in an interview. “Our focus is developing a world class ecosystem in the Middle East and in Saudi Arabia to develop future champions and host the biggest events”

The super fight, called Champions vs. Champions, is part of Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season, a festival that features concerts, sporting activities and other cultural events. The fight card will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24.

New York-based PFL held its first event in 2018, making it a relatively new combat sports upstart. Its champions in each weight class earn $1 million in prize money.

Saudi Arabia has been focused on bringing high-profile fights to the country. Two weeks after the PFL event, one of the sport’s most popular fighters, Cameroonian heavyweight Francis Ngannou, will box Anthony Joshua in Riyadh. Ngannou was narrowly beaten in a showcase fight against heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Riyadh in October.

Ngannou hasn’t yet made his PFL debut after signing from UFC in May 2023, but Murray said he will fight in the back end of 2024. The league also plans to announce more details around its expansion in Africa for PFL Africa, which will launch in the next year.

(Corrects headquarters of PFL in sixth paragraph.)

