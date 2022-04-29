(Bloomberg) -- Chinese mining company MMG Ltd. is attempting to complete the eviction of protesters at its Bambas copper operation in Peru as more communities vowed to join the occupation of the mine site.

Security personnel working with police were grappling to expel indigenous protesters on Friday, the last day they are legally entitled to do so, Alexander Anglas, a legal adviser to one of the protesting groups, said in a voice message.

Protesters have been camped in the mine site for two weeks, disrupting operations, as they push the company to comply with land-purchase obligations. Hong Kong-based MMG said it’s fully compliant. After talks failed to yield an agreement earlier this week, MMG was given the green light to evict the protesters under a regulation that gives land owners 15 days to do so.

Protesters were left wondering why police were called in given they were seeking talks with senior government officials. President Pedro Castillo hadn’t responded to the requests for dialog, according to Challhuahuacho Mayor Porfirio Gutierrez. He told radio station Exitosa that more communities and social organizations were expected to join the protests.

Events at Las Bambas, which represents about 2% of global copper output, are the latest test for Castillo, who is facing an uptick in social conflicts and generalized unrest over living costs. Community conflict is a key topic being addressed at the Expomina mining trade show in Lima this week.

