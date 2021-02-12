CALGARY -- Canadian accounting and consulting firm MNP LLP says it will buy part of Deloitte's Canadian business in a new deal between two of the country's largest professional services firms.

Calgary-based MNP says it will gain about 900 Deloitte employees, 70 partners and senior leaders and 25 offices in the deal.

MNP says the deal is part of a plan to add 20 offices in Quebec, although British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario offices will also be included in the deal.

In addition to expanding MNP's presence in Montreal and Laval, the firm says it will add locations in Windsor, Ont. and Hawkesbury, Ont., giving it a footprint of 126 offices across the country.

Deloitte Canada Chief Executive Anthony Viel says the deal is a good fit for a subset of Deloitte's clients who require special services offered by MNP.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of their arrangement, which is set to go forward on Mar. 1 but must still be approved by regulators.