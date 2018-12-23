(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called top executives from the six largest U.S. banks over the weekend, he said Sunday on Twitter, an action that followed heavy losses in the stock market last week.

“The CEOs confirmed that they have ample liquidity available for lending to consumer, business markets, and all other market operations,” the Treasury said in a statement.

On Monday, Mnuchin will convene a call with the President’s Working Group on financial markets, which he chairs. The group includes representatives from the Fed, the SEC and the CFTC.

