Mnuchin Doesn't Plan to Discuss FX With Aso in G-20 Bilateral

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he doesn’t plan to discuss foreign exchange when he meets with this Japanese counterpart Taro Aso on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting this weekend.

NOTE: Mnuchin has called for the inclusion of a foreign exchange clause in any trade deal agreed by the U.S. and Japan.

Meetings with Aso tend to focus on economic issues; focus in bilateral won’t be on trade: Mnuchin says in Fukuoka, Japan, where G-20 finance ministers and central bankers are meeting

NOTE: President Trump Eyes August for a U.S.-Japan Deal on Trade

