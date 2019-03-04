(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin invoked special accounting measures through June 5 to continue paying the U.S. government’s bills without breaching the legal debt ceiling.

The U.S. debt limit resumed March 1 after being suspended by Congress, but the Treasury Department can use so-called extraordinary measures to prevent a default on payments for months beyond that. Mnuchin notified Congress on Monday that he is using such measures to redirect money from the federal civil service’s retirement fund.

“I respectfully urge Congress to protect the full faith and credit of the United States by acting to increase the statutory debt limit as soon as possible,” Mnuchin wrote in a letter dated March 4 addressed to congressional leaders.

To contact the reporter on this story: Saleha Mohsin in Washington at smohsin2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Mike Dorning

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.