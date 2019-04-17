Mnuchin Is Said to Plan to Hire Fox Commentator as Spokeswoman

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plans to hire Fox News commentator Monica Crowley as his top spokeswoman, according to people familiar with the matter, as he seeks to tout the GOP’s tax cuts and navigate Democrats’ demands for the president’s tax returns.

Crowley will be assistant secretary for public affairs, replacing Tony Sayegh, who departs at the end of May after more than two years with Mnuchin, the people said. Crowley and a Treasury spokesman didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump planned to appoint Crowley to a position at the National Security Council in his White House, but she withdrew from consideration in January 2017 after CNN reported that she had plagiarized portions of her 2012 book and Politico reported that she had plagiarized portions of her 2000 Ph.D. thesis. Crowley said in a Fox News interview that the reports were a “political hit job.”

Democrats are seeking Trump’s tax returns from the Treasury Department. In response to an April 3 request from House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, Mnuchin wrote that the department would seek a legal opinion from the Justice Department. Neal’s response on Saturday gave a new deadline of April 23 before his committee would potentially resort to further legal options.

