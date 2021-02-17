(Bloomberg) -- Steven Mnuchin has joined the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Bono, Henry Kissinger and Barack Obama, offering himself for speaking engagements for tens of thousands of dollars in fees.

Mnuchin, who recently stepped down as Treasury secretary, has hired the Harry Walker Agency to manage such engagements. An online profile obtained by Bloomberg News advertised a virtual speech for $75,000, although fees are determined by the nature of the audience.

Harry Walker’s website asks clients to inquire about fees. Mnuchin’s profile at the site identifies him as a philanthropist -- after his other careers.

“As someone who was critical in helping pass economic policy, he is often sought out to speak about where our fiscal and economic policies are headed, given the current climate,” his profile reads.

Signing up with a speaker’s bureau has become standard practice for high-level officials after they leave government. And the arrangements can be quite lucrative, especially for those who worked at the Treasury or U.S. Federal Reserve. The new Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, reported earning more than $7 million in speaking fees over two years from large corporations, hedge funds and Wall Street banks on her recent financial disclosure form.

Wealthy Treasury Secretary

Mnuchin, a former film producer and financier, was one of the wealthiest Treasury secretaries in modern history, with assets estimated to be more than $300 million.

Cabinet secretaries are often hired as a draw at conferences that banks put on for their clients, such as sovereign wealth funds and other large investors who seek a combination of market insight and behind-the-scenes anecdotes about how policy is made. Large corporate trade associations also often feature ex-government officials at their conferences. Rooms and meals in the often-sunny locales, as well as first class airfare, are usually part of the package.

Mnuchin’s advertised offering for a virtual session seems to be lower than some of his predecessors. Obama’s first Treasury chief, Timothy Geithner, was paid in the $150,000 to $200,000 range for speeches after he left government, according to a former agency official -- although at the time, the administration he departed was still in office.

The payments are often adjusted higher if the speech is held overseas or in a far-away destination.

Mnuchin confirmed he’s joined Harry Walker but said he does not expect to go on a speaking tour.

