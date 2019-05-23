Mnuchin Meets With Vietnamese After U.S. Warning on Currency

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he met with Vietnamese officials on Thursday, after the U.S. indicated earlier this month that the country was under scrutiny for possibly manipulating its currency.

Mnuchin said in a tweet that he had a “productive meeting” with Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh.

The U.S. may accuse Vietnam of artificially holding down the value of its currency, the dong, in an upcoming semi-annual report from Mnuchin’s department, people familiar with the matter have said. Internal debate continues over the issue and the administration asked Vietnam to disclose more information before it releases the report.

