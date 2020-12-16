(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plans to visit Egypt, Israel, Qatar and other countries in the region in what would be his final overseas trip as a U.S. government official, according to people familiar with the matter.

The trip is set to take place during the first week of January and details may still change, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Mnuchin is also expected to visit Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, they said.

A Treasury Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Mnuchin went to the region in October, his first trip abroad since the coronavirus pandemic began. He visited Israel, Bahrain and the UAE after those countries signed an agreement on boosting diplomatic ties known as the Abraham Accords.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner will be in Israel next week, Bloomberg News has reported. Kushner will take the first commercial flight from the Jewish State to Morocco on Tuesday, to mark the two countries’ U.S.-brokered deal to re-establish diplomatic relations.

The U.S. agreed to recognize Morocco’s contested claims to Western Sahara as part of the diplomatic deal struck last week.

