(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin refused to release President Donald Trump’s personal and business tax returns, setting up what could become one of the biggest legal showdowns between the president and a Congress seeking to investigate him.

The refusal of House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal’s request for six years of the president’s personal and business returns opens the door for Democrats to pursue more forceful measures, such as issuing a subpoena or filing a lawsuit.

Mnuchin had put off a firm response for nearly a month but in a letter on Monday officially declined the request. He said the Justice Department would issue a published legal opinion affirming the decision “as soon as practicable.”

“I have determined that the committee’s request lacks a legitimate legislative purpose,” Mnuchin said. "The department may not lawfully fulfill the committee’s request.”

A spokesman for Neal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democrats, citing a section of the tax code from 1924, say the law is on their side. The law allows the chairmen of the House Ways and Means and Senate Finance committees and the Joint Committee on Taxation to request the tax returns of any taxpayer and that the Treasury secretary "shall" provide them.

Neal has said that his committee needs the returns to ensure the IRS is properly following its longstanding policy of auditing the president annually -- a reason that Mnuchin and other Republicans have said is merely a pretext for exposing Trump’s information.

The Massachusetts Democrat had initially requested that Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig hand over the returns by April 10. Mnuchin twice bucked the deadlines that Neal imposed, but said he would make a decision by Monday after consulting with the Justice Department.

The tax-return battle is just one front in Trump’s war against Democratic investigations of his conduct. In April, Trump and the Trump Organization asked a court to block a congressional subpoena seeking business records from his longtime accounting firm Mazars USA LLP.

Last week, Attorney General William Barr refused to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, citing the format set by its Democratic chairman, Jerrold Nadler. House Democrats have said Barr needs to comply with their request to release the full special counsel report about Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign or risk being held in contempt of Congress.

Democrats are looking for ways to compel the Trump administration to respond to their inquiries, such as fining officials who deny or ignore subpoenas. There’s even been some talk of jailing members of the administration who stonewall requests, though that is unlikely.

Trump broke with 40 years of presidential-campaign precedent when he refused to release his tax returns as a candidate. He said he was under audit and that he would consider releasing them when the audits were complete. No law prevents the release of tax returns that are under audit.

Democrats want the returns to see if he has ties to foreign businesses and whether he cheated on his taxes. They also want to see if he benefited from his 2017 tax overhaul. Trump has said he is worth more than $10 billion. The Bloomberg Billionaire Index pegs his wealth at $2.8 billion.

