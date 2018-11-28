(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Wednesday started:

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin privately asked bond dealers and investors in October whether they want the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy by raising interest rates or through faster cuts in its securities portfolio, six people familiar with the matter said.

Jerome Powell is due to address the Economic Club of New York later today. While you wait, here’s a timeline of all of President Donald Trump’s comments about the Fed Chair

The U.K. will suffer a major economic hit over 15 years if Parliament rejects Theresa May’s Brexit deal and the country crashes out of the European Union with no new trade arrangements in place, according to official analysis. The Bank of England will publish its own long-awaited Brexit analysis later Wednesday. Following the release, Governor Mark Carney will take questions from the press.

Global goods trade barely grew in the third quarter, giving Group of 20 leaders meeting this week further evidence of how tensions between the U.S. and China are already hurting the global economy.

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will meet over dinner Saturday in Buenos Aires in a pivotal moment in their escalating trade war. China’s growth slowed for a sixth straight month in November as Vice Premier Liu He pledged to push ahead with opening up the economy

Australia’s economy risks turning Japanese, with average growth over the past decade the slowest since 1984 and inflation at the weakest since the Beatles were together

Finally, here’s a look at how the rural Americans who elected Trump are missing out on his boom.

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Joanna Ossinger

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.