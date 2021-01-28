(Bloomberg) -- Louise Linton, the wife of former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, will release a movie next month in which she plays a murderous, sex-addicted hedge fund manager.

The film, which Linton wrote and directed, is titled “Me You Madness.” She plays a character named Catherine Black opposite actor Ed Westwick in what she describes as a campy comedy-thriller. The movie will be released Feb. 12.

Mnuchin touted the movie’s trailer in a tweet on Thursday. “Can’t wait for Feb 12 to watch,”’ he said. The trailer opens with narration by Linton, in-character as Black, explaining that she’s a “materialistic, narcissistic, self-absorbed misanthrope.” Wearing knee-high Jimmy Choo golden boots, she hops into an Aston Martin.

“I’m a hedge fund manager. I’m addicted to fashion, the accumulation of money, exercise and sex,” Linton-as-Black tells the audience. “My life is incredible.”

The character is later revealed to be a serial killer, dancing to “Footloose” and with kitchen knives, and threatens to “disembowel” her next victim. Westwick plays her love interest, a man looking to rent a room in her house who has ulterior motives.

Instead of a movie premiere, Linton has planned a small gathering with Westwick and family members at her and Mnuchin’s Los Angeles home, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“It’s the right movie, in the right genre, at the right time,” Linton said in a phone call about releasing her directorial debut during a global pandemic. The movie was produced by Linton’s production company, Stormchaser Films.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.