Mnuchin Says He Hopes U.K., EU Take Advantage of Brexit Delay

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he hopes the U.K. and European Union take advantage of the latest Brexit delay.

Mnuchin said Wednesday at a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee that he’s “relieved there was an extension.”

Britain voted to leave the European Union three years ago. Departure day has been postponed twice with parliament deadlocked, having repeatedly rejected the withdrawal agreement negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May.

On April 10, EU leaders granted May a second Brexit extension to Oct. 31, though the U.K. could leave the bloc earlier if Parliament agrees on a deal. The government says it still aims to exit the EU in the summer.

