Mnuchin Says He Wants Deal With Congress on Debt Limit, Budget

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he’s continuing to hold discussions with congressional leaders over raising U.S. borrowing authority and that the Trump administration wants lawmakers to agree to a budget deal at the same time.

“I expect that the debt ceiling will be raised,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House on Monday.

The Treasury has been using accounting measures to avoid missing payments since the borrowing limit snapped back into place on March 2. Mnuchin said that under one of the Treasury Department’s scenarios, the U.S. is at risk of default in early September.

Mnuchin said he’s been speaking with congressional leaders and regularly briefing President Donald Trump as negotiations over raising borrowing authority continue.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Congress should act this month to raise the debt ceiling, which was the first time she offered a definitive timeline. It’s not clear that lawmakers and the White House will strike a deal before the House is set to leave town on July 26 for a six-week recess.

Congressional leaders have warned that waiting until September to raise the borrowing authority increases the prospects of an unprecedented default. Lawmakers are scheduled to be back in Washington Sept. 9.

Mnuchin said he is working with lawmakers to not only raise the debt ceiling, but to honor a bipartisan request from Congress to include a deal on government spending in that negotiation.

“To the extent we can agree on a debt ceiling and budget deal, that is the first choice,” Mnuchin said. “I think we’re very close to a deal but as you know these deals are very complicated.”

Mnuchin said that while he’s “hopeful” a deal on both can be reached at the same time, Congress shouldn’t leave town as planned at the end of the month without increasing the U.S. borrowing authority.

“I would either expect them to stick around or raise the debt ceiling” without a budget agreement, Mnuchin said.

If the combined debt ceiling and budget deal continues to elude lawmakers, Democrats and Republicans have begun to talk openly of a short-term debt ceiling increase this month while budget talks continue.

(Updates with Mnuchin comments in 10th paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Josh Wingrove in Ottawa at jwingrove4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum, Kevin Whitelaw

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.