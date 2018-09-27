Mnuchin Says He Will ‘Absolutely’ Stay at Treasury Through 2020

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he will remain in his cabinet post through at least the 2020 presidential vote and perhaps longer.

Mnuchin told an audience in Washington Thursday that he is “absolutely here until 2020 and, if the president wants me through the second term, then I’ll be here for that.”

Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive, was an early Trump supporter and served as national finance chairman for Trump’s presidential campaign.

Mnuchin has been a vocal champion of Trump priorities such as tax cuts and financial-services deregulation. He has been an advocate within the administration for a negotiated settlement of Trump’s trade dispute with China.

