Mnuchin Says He Would Serve in Second Trump Term If Asked

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would be willing to continue to serve if President Donald Trump wins re-election in 2020 and asked him to stay.

The former investment banker took over Treasury in February of 2017, making him one of Trump’s longest serving cabinet members in an administration that puts a premium on loyalty. He touted that longevity on the Fox Business Network’s program “Mornings with Maria" saying he had “been with the president since the campaign."

His length of service contrasts with numerous departures from the Trump administration and cabinet over the past two years, including the secretaries of Defense, Interior and Homeland Security, among others. Earlier this month, several top officials were removed from Homeland Security after Trump demanded the resignation of Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen over immigration enforcement.

Democrats have criticized the number of vacant positions or “acting” officials filling roles without being confirmed by the Senate. Of more than 700 positions requiring Senate confirmation, almost one-fifth still had no nominee earlier this month more than two years into Trump’s term, according to the Partnership for Public Service. Many of them are at the Treasury and Defense departments.

To contact the reporter on this story: Caitlin Webber in Washington at cwebber4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kasia Klimasinska at kklimasinska@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman, Andres R. Martinez

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.