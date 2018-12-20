(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said financial markets are overreacting after the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates for the fourth time this year, calling U.S. stocks a “tremendous value” for investors.

“I think the market reaction is completely overblown,” Mnuchin said Thursday in an interview with Fox Business Network, following the prior day’s Fed action and press conference by Chairman Jerome Powell. “I think that the market was disappointed in the chairman’s comments.”

The Fed announced a widely anticipated interest rate hike on Wednesday and Powell said he’ll be more cautious about tightening next year, but that failed to ease investor concern that the central bank is making a policy mistake. U.S. equities recorded their steepest declines for any Federal Open Market Committee announcement day since 2011, with the sell-off extending into Thursday as the threat of a government shutdown increased.

While declining to say whether he agrees with Fed view that two rate hikes will likely be needed, Mnuchin said that if inflation remains low, the rate path for next year might change.

“You can’t just look at the headline which was two more rate hikes. You have to look at 17 dots on the dot plot,” Mnuchin said, referring to the chart of each policy maker’s rate-path expectations. “The high end of the range came down significantly and there is still a fairly wide dispersion,” indicating some Fed officials “think they don’t need to raise rates much here,” the secretary said.

The Fed has said it’s “close to done” and its decisions will be data dependent, while U.S. equities remain “a tremendous value,” Mnuchin said. He partly blamed programmed trading for exaggerated moves in the market.

The U.S. presents a “very attractive” investment market for next year, Mnuchin said. Inflation and oil markets have come down, while the U.S. economic growth forecast at 3 percent this year is better than other economies, he added.

