Mnuchin Says No Change to U.S. Dollar Policy ‘As of Now’

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says there is no change in the U.S.’s dollar policy “as of now.”

There has been “no change to the dollar policy,” he said during an interview Thursday following a Group of Seven finance ministers’ meeting in Chantilly, France. “This is something we could consider in the future but as of now there’s no change to the dollar policy.”

He declined to comment on the current levels of the U.S. currency.

When asked during a press briefing if he believes that a strong dollar is in the nation’s best interest, Mnuchin said: “I’m not going to make any specific comments on the dollar policy or the euro-dollar policy.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly brought up his preference for a weaker dollar as of late. He tweeted this month that Europe and China are playing a “big currency manipulation game” and called on the U.S. to “MATCH, or continue being the dummies.” He’s made noise behind the scenes, too, lamenting to job candidates for the Fed board that the dollar’s strength could blunt economic growth.

To contact the reporter on this story: Saleha Mohsin in Chantilly at smohsin2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Brendan Murray, Andrew Atkinson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.