(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump fully supports the independence of the Federal Reserve and is not trying to interfere in the foreign exchange market, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters in Buenos Aires.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, he also said that Europe should reduce its non-tariff barriers.

To contact the reporter on this story: Saleha Mohsin in Washington at smohsin2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Raymond Colitt at rcolitt@bloomberg.net, Randall Woods

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.