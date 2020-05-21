(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Congress will very likely need to pass more stimulus legislation for the U.S. economy, as the nation struggles to recover from the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think there is a strong likelihood we will need another bill,” he said Thursday at an online event hosted by The Hill newspaper -- but he also reiterated the Trump administration’s position that more stimulus isn’t needed immediately.

“We’re going to step back for a few weeks and think very carefully if we need to spend more money and how we’re going to do that,” he said. He said he had spoken to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week about implementaion of the $2.2 trillion stimulus Congress passed in late March.

The House passed an additional $3 trillion stimulus last week but Republicans in control of the Senate have said they won’t consider it. President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have said they instead want to evaluate the effect of some $5 trillion already aimed at the economy by Congress and the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, the economy continues to deteriorate as Americans practice social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

Another 2.4 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department reported, bringing the total to nearly 39 million since March. The two-month total is roughly equivalent to all of the initial claims filed during the Great Recession.

Pelosi and many Democrats have said state governments and hospitals in particular are in dire need of more federal assistance.

