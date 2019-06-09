Mnuchin Says Trade Talk With PBOC's Yi Gang Was Constructive

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he had a "candid" and "constructive" talk on trade issues with People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang.

Mnuchin and Yi met for a bilateral discussion on the sidelines of a gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Fukuoka, Japan.

Trade negotiations have been on hold since the U.S. ramped up tariffs on Chinese imports last month. More progess may come at the G-20 leaders’ summit later in June, where President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping are due to meet.

