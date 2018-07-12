(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump reached out to Harley-Davidson Inc. after it said it would move some production overseas as a result of retaliatory tariffs from the European Union, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee.

Mnuchin, when questioned by Democratic Representative Maxine Waters, said his “sense” was that Harley-Davidson planned to move some production overseas prior to the tariff announcement, but he hasn’t spoken to the company directly. Waters asked whether the president had requested that the motorcycle company keep jobs in the U.S., and whether they had turned him down.

“No,” Mnuchin said. “He asked them afterward and I don’t know the status.”

Mnuchin said he will follow up with the Milwaukee-based company.

To contact the reporter on this story: Gabrielle Coppola in New York at gcoppola@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Craig Trudell at ctrudell1@bloomberg.net, Jamie Butters

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.