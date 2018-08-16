Mnuchin Says Turkey Faces More Sanctions If Pastor Not Released

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said additional U.S. sanctions are ready if Turkey refuses to release an American pastor whom the Trump administration says is illegally detained.

President Donald Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday that Turkey hasn’t turned out to be a great friend to the U.S., and he complained that his administration secured the release of a Turkish citizen from an unnamed country on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s behalf.

“We got somebody out for him,” Trump said, from “some place,” but Turkey continues to hold pastor Andrew Brunson. It’s “not right” and a “terrible thing,” he said.

Mnuchin then said his department had prepared additional sanctions. The lira pared its gains for the day on the news.

