Mnuchin Says U.S. May Emerge From Recession by End of Year

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expects the U.S. recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic will end by the end of the year.

“I do,” Mnuchin said Tuesday in an interview during the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual event.

President Donald Trump has said he’s considering sending another round of economic stimulus payments in a rescue package that he expects will be released “over the next couple of weeks.” Stocks rose Tuesday on optimism for more stimulus.

