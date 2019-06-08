(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. remains open to continued negotiations with China on trade -- just don’t expect any break through this weekend.

Mnuchin is scheduled to meet with China’s top central banker, Yi Gang, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 finance ministers’ summit in Japan this weekend, giving him the first chance to break an impasse since talks broke down last month. He pointed out that "this is not a negotiating meeting," even as he signaled a willingness to get talks rolling again.

“If they want to come back to the table and have a real agreement we will negotiate. If not, we’ll go forward with our plan” to impose more tariffs, Mnuchin said during a briefing Saturday in Fukuoka, Japan.

When questioned on China’s currency, he attributed its recent decline to market forces and the absence of intervention. "When you have intervention in a market for a long period of time and then they don’t intervene, the market could view that as a desire to have the currency weaken,” he said.

The Treasury Department issued its semi-annual foreign-exchange report to Congress last week, in which no country was named as a manipulator. China remains on its watchlist.

Trade Impasse

U.S. and Chinese talks broke down last month, which Mnuchin has said happened because Beijing reneged on provisions of a tentative deal. President Donald Trump raised tariffs on about $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25% in response, and at the time hung out the possibility of further action.

China has blamed the U.S. for the breakdown and vowed to reciprocate for the increased tariffs in various ways. The country has hinted at cutting off the U.S. supply of rare earth elements and is also hitting America’s education and tourist sector by announcing visa restrictions.

"I don’t think it’s a breakdown in trust,” Mnuchin said, referring to U.S.-China talks reaching stalemate last month.

Trump has said he’ll decide whether to enact tariffs on another $325 billion in Chinese imports after the G-20 leaders’ summit in Osaka at the end of the month, where he’s expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The "main progress" will be at that meeting, Mnuchin said Saturday.

China’s central bank governor said there’s “tremendous” room to adjust monetary policy if the trade war deepens, joining counterparts in Europe and the U.S. in displaying readiness to act to support the economy.

The PBOC chief said in a Bloomberg interview his meeting with Mnuchin will be a “productive talk, as always,” though the topic of the trade war would be “uncertain and difficult.”

