(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. is considering sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

“We’re looking at that. I’m not going to make comments on any specific decisions, but we are looking at it,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House on Monday.

Members of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee have urged President Donald Trump’s administration to sanction Turkey over its purchase of the missile system. The U.S. has already said it would bar Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program over the move.

