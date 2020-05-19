(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. is complying with the law as it takes $4.95 billion in federal aid yet still plans to lay off thousands workers later in the year, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The $2.2 trillion pandemic relief law, called the Cares Act, requires companies to refrain from layoffs until the end of September in exchange for federal aid. United, the third-largest amount of the money, in May announced it would lay off 3,800 workers in October, as soon as that restriction lifts.

“We believe right now that they’re in compliance with the program,” Mnuchin said Tuesday in response to a question during a Senate Banking Committee hearing.

