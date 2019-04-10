Mnuchin Wants More Time on Democrats' Call for Trump Tax Returns

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday asked for more time to study a demand by House Democrats for President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

“The department respects congressional oversight, and we intend to review your request carefully,” Mnuchin wrote in a letter to Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal of Massachusetts.

Neal last Wednesday sent IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig a letter formally requesting six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns, as well as other documents associated with them, giving a week to respond.

Although he did not take a position on whether the returns should be turned over, Mnuchin pointed out that the Ways and Means Committee, when it was under Republican control, had issued a report saying that such a request would be “an abuse of authority.”

Trump almost immediately said he opposed the request, and one of his lawyers, William Consovoy, on Friday asked the Treasury Department and IRS to withhold the returns until the Justice Department issues an opinion on whether the request is legal.

Several members of the Trump administration, including acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, have called the request a political attack and a violation of Trump’s privacy and have vowed to fight it.

Federal law gives the Ways and Means Committee, as well as the Senate Finance Committee and the Joint Committee on Taxation, the power to request the returns of any taxpayer, although some legal scholars believe the request needs a legitimate legislative purpose.

To contact the reporter on this story: Joe Light in Washington at jlight8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, John Harney

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.