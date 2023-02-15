Top Stories
-
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}}{{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}{{guestAppearance.focus}}{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
-
6:37
75% of Canadians say any level of debt is a relationship deal breaker: Survey
-
3:23
Filing taxes for the first time? Here's what you need to know
-
Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
-
6:51
Canadian employers face 'resistance' as they seek to increase office days
-
6:29
What’s new this tax season in Canada
-
6:32
How much Canadians have fallen behind amid high inflation and who's hurting the most
-
-
20h ago
Restaurant Brands' CEO change is 'all about accelerating growth': Executive chairman8:22
Restaurant Brands' CEO change is 'all about accelerating growth': Executive chairman
An executive at Restaurant Brands said the move to appoint a new chief executive officer is “all about accelerating growth” with their franchisees like Burger King.
-
6h ago6:14
West Fraser Timber reports loss in Q4 as interest rates weigh on U.S. construction
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. says it saw losses of US$94 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, down more than 128 per cent from earnings of US$334 million during the same quarter a year earlier.
-
6h ago
Preparing for the unexpected: Estate planning and cognitive decline
For some of us, age-related cognitive impairment could disrupt even a well-thought out Estate Plan. Kim Parlee speaks with Nicole Ewing, Director, Tax and Estate Planning at TD Wealth, about some steps you can take that could help ensure your advisors and loved ones have the tools to assist you when you need it most, including the appointment of a “trusted contact person.”
Presented by:
-
-
5:39
Money is underexplored, most important conversation to have with your partner: Financial therapist
-
5:49
There are 2 main reasons employees hesitate to ask for a raise: Career coach
-
5:49
How to ask for a pay raise amid rising inflation
-
7:10
Money points us to where we need to heal and grow: financial therapist
-
6:39
First Home Savings Account has no downsides: Tax expert
-
6:39
There's no downside to the tax-free first home savings account (FHSA): Jamie Golombek
-
-
5h ago3:20
Large IAA investor Discerene to vote against US$6B sale to Ritchie
One of the largest shareholders of IAA Inc. plans to vote against the company’s sale to Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., arguing that the price is too low and the deal doesn’t make strategic sense.
-
-
1h ago3:53
TSX today: Index down amid losses in energy, base metals
Losses in the energy and base metal sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell in late-morning trading.
-
5h ago8:22
Tim Hortons: Cash-strapped Pakistan makes beeline for coffee
Soaring inflation and a stuttering economy hasn’t gotten in the way of a bumper opening for Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons’ maiden Pakistan outlet.
-
4h ago6:29
Rents are soaring in Canada as surge of people goes undercounted
Canada’s explosive population growth from immigration is causing rents to surge in its biggest cities. And there’s another problem: The country isn’t even properly counting the number of people who need homes.
-
11h ago3:28
Musk aiming to find successor as Twitter CEO toward end-2023
Elon Musk said he may need the rest of this year to put things right at Twitter Inc. before handing off to a new chief executive officer, potentially prolonging concerns the billionaire is being distracted from leading Tesla Inc.
-
Feb 14
MPs summon big grocery store CEOs to testify in Ottawa over food inflation6:32
MPs summon big grocery store CEOs to testify in Ottawa over food inflation
Members of Parliament have summoned the heads of Canada's largest grocery store chains to answer for rising grocery prices.
-
3h ago
Canada needs to build 50 per cent more homes as Ottawa plans for higher immigration levels: report
As Canada prepares to ramp up immigration levels, a new report says the country will need to build 50 per cent more housing than what's already being planned.
-
19h ago
First Quantum Minerals sees earnings rise in 2022 despite drop in Q4
First Quantum Minerals says it earned US$117 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, 52.6 per cent down from US$247 million in the same quarter a year earlier, due to significantly lower cash flows from operating activities.
-
22h ago13:07
Woe Canada! Energy outlook sours as natural gas prices collapse
From Wall Street to Toronto’s Bay Street, analysts are slashing the outlooks for companies in one corner of the global oil patch that was expected to resist a sharp, double-digit earnings downturn: Canada.